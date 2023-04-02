Strome, Anna Belle "Ann"



Anna Belle "Ann" Strome, 98, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born March 28, 1924, in Deer Lodge, TN, the daughter of the late Samuel and Amanda (Hall) Young. Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was devoted to her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert R. "Bud" Strome in 2022; brothers Henderson and Charles Young; and sisters Lillian Beaty, Jerry Hobby, and Berniece Conley; grandson Patrick McAtee Jr.; and special sister-in-law Anne Strome. Ann is survived by her children Roger (Brenda) Brannon and Susan (Patrick) McAtee; grandchildren Roger Jackson, Christy (Bobby) Williams, Dina Adams, Ashley Brannon, Brad Brannon, Amanda (John) Grabill and Michael (Trish) McAtee; great-grandchildren T.J., Callie, Jacob, Riley, Ariana, Abby, Addison, Isabella, Courtney, J.T., Dylan, Patrick, Julian, Nora, Clare and Jude; great-great grandchildren Adalyn, Jace and Elsie; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Private services will be held by the family with burial in New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



