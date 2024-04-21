Strukamp, Robert Raymond "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Raymond Strukamp, age 70, of Trotwood, passed away April 4, 2024, at his home. He was born on December 18, 1953, to the late Stanley Bernard and Viola M. (Depweg) Strukamp in Tipp City. He was a Machinist for numerous years. He had a passion for cars and his beloved motorcycle. He was also an avid fisherman. Bob was a Friend of Bill W., and regularly attended A.A. meetings. Above all, he loved his family and his dogs. Bob is survived by his siblings: Mary (Dan) O'Connor, John (Lisa Truly) Strukamp, Steve Strukamp, & Barbara Roberts, his loving dog: GiGi, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastway Behavioral Healthcare (600 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410) or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417) in Bob's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



