STUART, Linda Gordon



Age 82, of Centerville, passed away surrounded by her family February 10, 2023. Linda was born June 15, 1940, to the late E.L. "Jim" and Veatrice (Black) Gordon. She attended The Ohio State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta. Linda graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing, and went on to be a nurse at Miami Valley Hospital, Kettering Hospital, and NCR. Always caring for others, her passion in her career was as a labor and delivery nurse. Devoted to her faith, she developed her faith at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Oakwood, and was a long-time member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville. Linda was caring and kind, and had an incredible sense of humor. She spent her free time being with family, gardening, cooking, knitting sweaters and Christmas stockings for her family, and traveling the world with her husband Chuck. She especially loved to visit Britain Lake in Ontario, Canada, with family and friends. Linda will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family, she valued the lifelong relationships she had with neighbors, fellow health care professionals, college friends, congregants, book club members, sorority sisters, and card players. Linda also enjoyed entertaining many international guests at their home with Chuck, and loved sharing favorite family meals. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Peter Gordon Stuart. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles Stuart; children, Elizabeth Ann (John) Oddo, and Douglas Gordon (Stefanie) Stuart; grandchildren, Ian, Dominic, Tommy and John "Sonny" Oddo, and Vivian and Benjamin Stuart. Family will greet friends Thursday, February 23 from 10:00am-11:00am at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Linda will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Central Ohio Geriatrics, Dublin Retirement Village, and Capital City Hospice for the utmost loving care to Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Unit 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231, or to Epiphany Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

