Stull, Marjorie

Stull (Harnish), Marjorie Lou



Marjorie Lou Stull of Boca Raton, FL age 88, passed 12 days before her 89th birthday. She had many health challenges over the past decade including rheumatoid arthritis, macular degeneration, heart valve replacement surgeries and congestive heart failure, but she courageously battled each with persistence, grace, and optimism even in her final days.



Marjorie was born in Dayton, Ohio May 7th, 1934 to Earl Glen Harnish and Margaret Osbon Harnish, their only child. She excelled in school and was the Spelling Bee champion at her elementary school, a talent she carried throughout her life. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio and attended The Ohio State University. She met the love of her life, Dr. Frank Donald "Don" Stull through mutual friends and enjoyed over 64 years of marriage. Don predeceased her nearly four years ago. They were married May 14, 1955 at the Chapel at Wright Patterson Air Force Base with a reception at the Officers Club and honeymooned in Miami Beach (beach trips would become a frequent family vacation). Marjorie is survived by her three daughters, Linda Stull Murphy and her husband Chris (Atlanta, GA), Debra Stull Alpern and her husband Ed, and Sherry Stull Klein and her husband Eric (Boca Raton, FL); and her four grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Michelle Murphy and her husband Michael Ferrie (Madison, NJ), Elizabeth Murphy-Tchivzhel and her husband Arvid Tchivzhel (Atlanta, GA), Jacob Phillip Alpern and Justin Donald Alpern. She is also survived by her great granddaughter Amelia Louise Murphy, daughter of Jennifer and Michael.



Marjorie dearly loved and took great pride and interest in her immediate and extended family. She was a life-long learner who had many interests, including bridge, reading, garden club, volunteering, bowling, culinary experiences, tennis and entertaining. She and Don frequently entertained friends, neighbors and colleagues including many international visitors wherever they lived (Cincinnati, Cleveland, Oak Ridge TN, Dayton, Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton). She and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling the world together with friends and family. Marjorie frequently joined her husband on his many domestic and international business trips. Favorite travels included many cruises to nearly all the Caribbean islands, the Panama Canal, the Baltic Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. Favorite land trips were to Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, California, Texas, New York, Michigan, Arizona, the North Carolina mountains, Nevada, and Georgia. Beach vacations continued to be a favorite - their frequent family vacations included Siesta Key, Hilton Head, Amelia Island, Port Aransas, and Destin.



After her children were raised, Marjorie's volunteering at the hospital led to a 10-year career at Southview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio in the Accounting Department before she and Don retired to South Florida in 2007 to be near their daughter and son-in-law.



Marjorie and her family are most grateful to her long-time Visiting Angels caregivers, Beverley and Paulette who cared for her for many years and were with her in her final days. Her family is forever grateful for their love, dedication, and friendship over the many years.



Marjorie was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio and a member of the church's Family Forum. Marjorie was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Boca Raton, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Boca Raton, FL followed by inurnment at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL on Monday, June 12th. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made in memory of Marjorie Stull to the Macular Degeneration Research online at www.brightfocus.org/MDR or mail to Macular Degeneration Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BabioneBocaRaton.com for the Stull family.

