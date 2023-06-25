Sturgill, Frances Louise



Frances, or Louise as she was known to family and close friends, died peacefully and pain-free at age 91 years, in her home, in the presence of family, on June 18, 2023. She fought an 11 year battle against Dementia and never gave the disease an inch without resistance. As the disease progressed, she battled back several times from life-threatening illnesses and complications. Despite its desire to rob her of her memories, she never forgot the names of her family members. She maintained her positive attitude, joy for life, and vocal faith in God until the end. In her final days, when she prayed, she unselfishly prayed that God would protect and look after her children and family. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Dennis in 1999, after 47 years of marriage, and by her beloved youngest son, Joe, in 2019. In addition to her parents, Francis B. and Rachel (Maggard) Day, she was also preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters, and was the last of her siblings. Louise is survived by her son, Lee (Lori) Sturgill; daughter, Lori J. (Alain) Alejandro; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Sturgill; grandchildren, Meridith, Heather, Brandon, Casey, Derrick, Brian, Rachael, and Cyerra; 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Louise was a room mother and volunteer with the Mad River Local School district in the early 1970s. She was eventually hired as a reading specialist, where she impacted the lives of many children who struggled with reading, introducing them to and encouraging them to love the written word. She served in many capacities with the district, and ended her education career at Virginia Stevenson Elementary School as a kindergarten paraprofessional aide. She was employed at the Eastown Elder-Beerman Department Store simultaneously, and retired from both careers after 20+ years of service. She loved the educators and coworkers with whom she worked, but most of all, she loved each student as if they were her own. A special nod to her Elder Beerman coworkers who remained faithful friends, meeting for monthly lunches at the Bob Evans Restaurant on Woodman and Linden. She had a fierce and loyal love for her family; especially for her grandchildren, greats, and great-greats. She was a master story-teller, whether reading books aloud, or making up scary tales at bedtime, complete with sound effects. As soon as the little ones could sit up by themselves, she would cross her leg, plop a baby on her foot, bounce her leg up and down, and recite, "trotty, trotty, go to town, buy me some candy but don't fall down"! Their response was usually, "more, more!". She took great joy in scaring her kids and grandkids through the years, telling the "Who Ate My Big Toe?" story, or combing her silky waist-length brown hair over her face, getting on hands and knees, making monster noises, and creepily crawling after her (happily) screaming grandchildren! Each one felt as though they were her favorite and they were. She was also a mountain girl to her core. She spent her childhood years growing up immersed in family and the Appalachian culture of Southeast Kentucky. She shared that love of the mountains and nature with each of her own family members. There was never any rock unturned, no creek unexplored, no dark night unseen. We dry-land-fished in the spring, chewed on birch twigs, smelled teaberry, hunted fossils, swung on grapevines, and appreciated every aspect of the world around us; especially on the mountain that she called home. Our family members have no doubt that, judging by the wide-eyed expression of wonderment on her face as she passed, she saw the smiling face of Jesus Christ welcoming her home, and that she was warmly embraced by loving family members who greeted her at Heaven's gate; especially, her Joey. Her wish for each person reading her obituary would be that you make time to know God personally before it's too late. Goodbye sweet mother. We will miss your bright light and warm embrace. Ninety-one years wasn't nearly long enough, but we will see you again. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Louise will be laid to rest next to her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens, in Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either your local Hospice Facility or the Alzheimer's Association. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



