Sturgill, Martha

Sturgill (Cornett), Martha



age 87, resident of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away March 10, 2025. Visitation will be on 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 14, 2025, at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Laurel Avenue Church of Christ, 1049 Laurel Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park: Hamilton.



www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com