STURGILL, Renavae



Age 81 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1939, in Farraday, KY, the daughter of the late Thurston & Mattie (Sergent)



Collins. Mrs. Sturgill was a retired employee of Miami Valley Hospital with 30 years of service and enjoyed reading and loved to cook for her family and friends. Preceded in death by her son-in-law Danny L. Mullins, Jr., 7 brothers Roy, Billy,



Lester, Estill, Jessie, Thurston Jr., and Bobby Joe Collins, 3



sisters Alberta Webb, Ruth Ison & Levetta Ann Combs. She is survived by her 3 loving daughters Donna Mullins, Lydia Ann Sturgill, Sandra Jean "Sandy" Franks and husband Randy, brother Windus (Rita) Collins, 5 sisters Norma Jean (Adean) Adams, Marietta Spangler, Virgie Halcomb, Pauline (JR) Bates, Gayle (Mike) Franklin, 7 grandchildren Jeremy (Elisabeth)



Underwood, Leah (Charlie) Depoyster, Christopher Lay, Stacy Lay, Brandon Sturgill, Nicholas Franks and Olivia Franks, 4 great-grandchildren Valerie Depoyster, Abigail Underwood, Anneliese Depoyster & Caleb Underwood, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, (Weaver Rd. & St. Rte. 4), Germantown, with Pastor Duane Haney officiating. Burial will follow at the Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mrs. Sturgill's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

