dayton-daily-news logo
X

Styrcula, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STYRCULA, Helen W.

91, from Tipp City, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born June 29, 1931, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Celia Dreier. Helen was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Styrcula and sons Andrew and Michael Styrcula. Helen is survived by her children Rosann (Bill) McCuddy, David (Petra) Styrcula, Anthony (Diane) Styrcula, Yvonne Joy Styrcula and Mercy Helen Styrcula; brother John Dreier; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
Ferguson, Helen
4
LINDSEY, Barbara
5
HAAS, Barry
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top