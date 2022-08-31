STYRCULA, Helen W.



91, from Tipp City, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born June 29, 1931, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Celia Dreier. Helen was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Styrcula and sons Andrew and Michael Styrcula. Helen is survived by her children Rosann (Bill) McCuddy, David (Petra) Styrcula, Anthony (Diane) Styrcula, Yvonne Joy Styrcula and Mercy Helen Styrcula; brother John Dreier; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



