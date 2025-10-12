Sue Coblentz

Coblentz, Sue Bright



Sue Bright Coblentz, a beloved educator and cherished family member, passed away on October 8, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on April 18, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, and raised on a farm in Greenville, Ohio, Sue dedicated more than three decades of her life to teaching in the Dayton Public Schools, primarily as an elementary teacher. Her passion for education and unwavering commitment to her students left a lasting impression on the numerous lives she touched throughout her career.



Sue's educational journey began at Wittenberg University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education, later enhancing her expertise with a master's degree from Miami University. Beyond her formal education, Sue was known for her thoughtfulness and passions she radiated, qualities that made her not only a respected teacher but also a special friend to many, including members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and a multitude of musicians.



Outside of her professional life, Sue was a woman of many interests. She found joy in knitting dish cloths and blankets, often gifting her creations to family and friends with love. Her enthusiasm for travel, music, and gardening enriched her life and those around her. An avid fan of Ohio State Football and the Ohio State Marching Band, she found great pleasure in cheering for her team, adding to the spirited atmosphere of game days. Sue also had a passion for baking, creating delightful treats that brought happiness to family gatherings.



She was a longtime member of both Christ Episcopal Church and later Epiphany Lutheran Church, and her involvement in those faith communities was an important and meaningful part of her life. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Larry Coblentz; her daughters, Heidi (Bob) Goodman and Wendy (Matthew) Oliver; and her cherished grandchildren, Bobby, Brendan, and Brady Goodman, along with Lily and Kate Oliver. Sue's parents, Morris and Naomi Bright, predeceased her, leaving behind a legacy of values and love that Sue instilled in her own family.



Sue will be remembered not only for her impact on her students, but also for the joy and kindness she brought into the lives of those around her. Her spirit will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of her family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on October 30, 2025, at St. Georges Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio, 45429.



