Coy, Sue



A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026, in Centerville, OH. Born September 16, 1942, in Olmsted Falls, OH, Sue lived a life characterized by kindness, creativity, and a deep connection to her family and community. Sue dedicated much of her life to raising her three sons, Bryan (Pam) Coy, Craig (Kellie) Coy, and Kevyn (Beth) Coy. She found immense joy in being a mother and took pride in nurturing her children. Beyond her role at home, she was also a familiar face in the community, working as a florist and cashier at Kroger in Centerville for many years. Her warm demeanor and genuine interest in others made her a beloved figure, as customers would often choose her line simply to enjoy her cheerful company. Sue's kindness left an indelible mark on everyone she met; people would recognize her in restaurants and public places, often recalling her heartfelt smiles and friendly inquiries about their day and family. An artist at heart, Sue thrived in her creative expression. From making unique Halloween costumes to painting vivid artworks, her creativity knew no bounds. She was an exceptional cook, celebrated for her special recipes, including pickles, waffles, tetrazzini, and koogne. Sue also engaged in her hobbies with enthusiasm, frequently immersing herself in over a thousand-piece puzzles and showcasing her gardening talents with a remarkable green thumb that allowed her to grow an abundance of plants. Sue was surrounded by love, not only from her immediate family but also from her grandchildren, who include Courtney (Joe), Bryson, Caleb, Jacob (Kelly), Logan (fiancé Cora), Madison (Alex), Collin, Katie, and Betsy. Sue also cherished her role as great-grandmother to Cooper, Louie, Kyah, Easton, and Carter, each of whom brought joy to her life. She is remembered with fondness by her brothers, Charles and Rick Peters. Sue was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Francis Peters, and her sister, Patricia. Her legacy of kindness, creativity, and devotion to family will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Services will be private. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



