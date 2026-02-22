Sue Hannan

Hannan, Sue Ellen



Sue Ellen Hannan, age 82 of Centerville, passed away on February 18, 2026. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas P Hannan, daughter Julie, and sons Michael and Gregory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 6420 Wilmington Pike Centerville at 11:00am on February 27, 2026. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to mass starting at 10:00am. For full remembrance, please visit Newcomer Funeral Home https://www.newcomerdayton.com/obituaries.



