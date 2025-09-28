Sue Morrison

Morrison (Turner), Sue Ann
Age 75 passed away on Wednesday September 24, 2025. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 30, 2025, from 11:00am until the time of service (12:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral