Sue Morrison

Morrison (Turner), Sue Ann



Age 75 passed away on Wednesday September 24, 2025. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 30, 2025, from 11:00am until the time of service (12:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com



