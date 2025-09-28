Sue Morrison

Obituaries
6 hours ago
Morrison (Turner), Sue Ann

Age 75 passed away on Wednesday September 24, 2025. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 30, 2025, from 11:00am until the time of service (12:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

