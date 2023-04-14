Suedkamp, Gerald



Gerald H. Suedkamp, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jerry was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 27, 1937 to John Suedkamp and Margaret Finan Suedkamp. Jerry married Carol Grohal on August 31, 1963 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. He was in the United States Military for 4 years and went on to work in sales for over 40 years. Jerry put God and his family first and foremost, and loved politics, the outdoors, fishing, and boating with his family.



Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Suedkamp; children, Dean (Karen) Suedkamp, Lynn (Steve) Lander and Amy (Bruce) Bonham; grandchildren, Joe (Rachel), Anna (Sam), Lauren (Harsh), Steven (Jade), Andrew (Emma), John and Matt; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Suedkamp; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Jack Suedkamp and Lee Suedkamp.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Winters and the staff at Hospice of Cincinnati. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School or St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church.

