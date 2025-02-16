Suhr, Robert "Bob" James



Suhr, Robert "Bob" James, age 86, of Riverside passed away February 9, 2025 after a short battle with cancer. Born June 8, 1938 to Carl and Ruth Suhr, Bob was a lifelong Daytonian and graduate of Chaminade High School. Bob attended the New York Institute of Photography and then went on to serve in the United States Army. He was a lifelong photographer and specialized in motorsports photography for various publications. Bob retired in 1999 from Woodhull Corporation after 30 years of service. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Bob worked part-time for Dental Associates Laboratory, where he developed many friendships along his routes and loved his work family. He was an avid bicyclist and volunteered countless hours with the MetroParks' Bike and Trails Program. His sense of humor and love for life will carry on forever. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Barrie; son Rob (Jacquelyn); daughter Emily; grandchildren Rachael (Cody), Victoria (Blake), Andrew and Reese; great-grandchildren Hayden and Maverick; sister Ruthann, cat Vader, and many other family members and friends. Bob was selfless in caring for his family and always put their needs ahead of his own. At his request, his body was gifted to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to USO (United Service Organizations): https://secure.uso.org.



