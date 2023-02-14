SULLIVAN, Donna M.



Age 73, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 12, 1949, at Edwards Air Force Base, California, the daughter of the late Edward and Betty O'Keefe. Donna loved her family dearly, putting her husband, children, grandchildren and sisters above herself. She loved spending time at the beach and watching the waves roll in from the ocean. She enjoyed listening to and singing music. She could often be found on a summer evening watering her flowers or sitting on the front porch waiting for someone to come visit. Donna was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Beavercreek. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Linda O'Keefe and her brother, Eddie O'Keefe. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Sullivan; children, Angela Salisbury, Rebecca (Matt) Shawver Bruce (Katie) Sullivan and Lianna (Rob) McKinney; grandchildren, Madison (Ryan) Wallace, Micah (Kallie) Sullivan, Lexi (Jackson) Smith, Brooklynn Sullivan, Talon Sullivan, Caden McKinney and Ireland Shawver; sisters, Jo (Mark) Linder and Sue Nordstrom and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (3072 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio). Donna will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a message for the family.

