Sullivan, Robert Michael "Mick"



Sullivan, Robert Michael "Mick," 79 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025, in his home surrounded by family. Mick was born on December 27, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Robert Martin and Anna Elizabeth (Powers) Sullivan. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He retired from Navistar after more than 30 years and was also a lifetime member of the D.A.V. Post 13, where he made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, with his dog Winston by his side. Survivors include six children, Ron (Tammy) Hess, Jr., Chad (Kim Mason) Hess, Brandi (Jason) Sprayley, Michael Sullivan, Molly Lynn (Dennis) Guthinger and Eric (Jennifer) Sullivan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three siblings, Sandy (Pete) Hackett, Patty (Dick) Brown and Mary Lisa (Rusty) Garman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue in 2021; four siblings, Danny, Thomas, Timothy and Terrance; and his stepmother, Sandy Sullivan. The family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their kind and exceptional care. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



