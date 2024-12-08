Summey, Victor Leroy



SUMMEY, Victor Leroy, age 81, of Huber Heights, had his Sunset on Monday, December 2, 2024. He was born on February 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Victor was a proud former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, having served in the Vietnam War.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Sterly (née Foxton); father, Arthur Summey; stepfather, Richard Sterly; and sisters, Karen Graff (née Sterly) and Gail Arnold (née Sterly).



Victor is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gloria K. Summey (née Sears); daughter, Victoria Leeja Summey; brother, Richard (spouse April) Sterly; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Crystal Hoerner, Charles Cobble, Cathy and Bill Baily, Bruce Winter, and Brandy Foward; all his friends at the Dayton Northwest Library; and his cherished fur buddy, Jerry Cat.



A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project in Victor's memory.



