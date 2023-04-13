Sumpter, Donna

X

Sumpter (Fisher), Donna L.

Donna L. (Fisher) Sumpter, age 86, of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Madison County, Ohio on January 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Della A. (Streator) Fisher. Donna is also preceded by her beloved husband, Ronald L. Sumpter on April 23, 2014 and her brother, Gerald Fisher.

Donna is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Roger (Susan) Sumpter, Edward (Marie) Sumpter; two sisters, Dorothy Patton and Betty Rush; five grandchildren, Brooke Charlton, Jessica (Justin) Ward, Tori (Jerry) Watson, Edward (Valerie) Sumpter, Jr., Jessica (John) Frederick; 11 great-grandchildren.

She was a hospital volunteer for many years with Buckeye T.W.I.G.S.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street with Sol Gomez officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Donna be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45420.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Sumpter family.

