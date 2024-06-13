Sundermeyer, Jr., John E.



John E. Sundermeyer, Jr., age 76 of New Carlisle passed away Sunday June 9, 2024. He was born June 26, 1947 in Dayton, the son of the late John Sr. and Bessie Irene (Houdeshell) Sundermeyer. John served his country in the U.S. Navy and followed with employment at General Motors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and cooking. His passion was riding his bicycle, going all over the state and entering in races. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and infant son. John is survived by two children, Scott (Danielle) Sundermeyer of Springboro, Heather Sundermeyer (Dan Goodfellow) of Moraine; two grandchildren, Easton and Parker; a sister, Judy Sundermeyer; two brothers, Jimmy (Faye) Sundermeyer, Jerry Sundermeyer; a brother-in-law, John (Sandy) Hilford; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hilford, Karen Hilford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 14, 2024 at 12:00 Noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



