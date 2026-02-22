Susan Ediss

Ediss (Brandrup), Susan



Susan Brandrup Ediss, 90, of Morehead, North Carolina, passed away on February 17, 2026, in Morehead, NC. Born June 12, 1935, she was a graduate of Miami University. Susan devoted much of her life to education and nurturing others, and later became a certified Master Gardener, bringing beauty and stewardship to gardens and communities she touched. She also served as a Feng Shui consultant and a Stephen Minister at Westminster Presbyterian Church, roles through which she offered balance, compassion, and support to many.



Susan is survived by her children: Teresa Francischetti of Centerville, David Hollmeyer of Dayton, and Dori Deanhardt of Harkers Island, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Ashley Mills, Max Hollmeyer, Devon Duffer, Kelsey Harper, and Channing Smith; and nine cherished great-grandchildren.



Her warmth, curiosity, and dedication to service enriched countless lives. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.



