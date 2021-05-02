Susan, FLETCHER

FLETCHER (nee Cornwell), Susan Raye Perkins



"Mama Sue," age 71 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Dayspring Healthcare and Rehab. She was born October 26, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Olen and Wauneti (Miller) Cornwell. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Jr. Perkins; second husband, Eddie Fletcher; brother, Dennis Michael Cornwell; and brother-in-law, Howard Mannix. Sue is survived by her son, Jon (Ashley) Perkins; daughter, Melissa (Bobby) Gollihue; grandchildren, Brandon Gollihue, Hayden, Ethan, Peyton, Walker and Keltyn Perkins; sister, Wanda Mannix; sister-in-law, Fay Cornwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sue



enjoyed sitting outside reading, playing her computer games and watching soap operas. She also collected many treasures, including snowmen and Boyd's Bears. Sue spent much of her time at her church, Northridge Nazarene, where she greatly enjoyed volunteering in the Bear's Den Clothing Drive. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family,



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Northridge Nazarene, (2215 Maplegrove Avenue, Dayton, OH 45414).


