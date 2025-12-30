Susan Ream

Ream, Susan A.



age 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Christmas Eve 2025 at Hospice of Dayton with her family by her side. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 8, 1944 to the late Charles and Velma Stonerock. Susan grew up in Greenville, Ohio and was a 1962 graduate of Greenville High School. She attended Elkhart College in Elkhart, Indiana and earned her Associate Degree in Healthcare Technology in 1964. Susan worked in various hospitals and physicians offices in Battle Creek, Columbus and Dayton. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Ream, in June 1967 and together they raised two wonderful daughters. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Once her girls started school, Susan returned to work as a Medical Assistant for Dr Charles Hanshaw D.O. and worked 23 more years before retiring in 2010. Susan was a member of Lambda Chi Omega sorority and The Red Hat Society. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering and later at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville. She had a passion for her family, reading and travel. She enjoyed various family vacations, cruises and trips to the beach. Her favorite places to visit were along the coast of Maine, the beaches of Florida and Gulf Shores, Alabama. Susan was the "ultimate over packer" and was always prepared for anything for any event. She always had a cooler full of drinks, snacks and treats along with a box of books, magazines, music and games to entertain travelers of all ages. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, sister Connie Hart and oldest daughter Kristen Ream. She is survived by her loving husband, of 58 years, Dennis, along with their daughter Meredith Grimm & son-in law George Grimm of Bowling Green, Ohio. Susan is also survived by her nephew and his wife Greg & Laura Hart, niece Dr Roxanne Cech, great nephews Andrew Cech, Connor Hart, Garrett Hart, Kellen Hart, great niece Stephanie Cech and multiple friends spread across the country. Visitation will be Friday January 2, 2025 from 5-8pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 3, 2025 at 9:30 am at Routsong. Burial will be at Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Susan to Hospice of Dayton, the Kristen Ream Memorial Scholarship Fund at Kettering Dream Builders at PO Box 291891 Dayton, OH 45429 c/o Dennis Ream or a charity of your choice.



