SUSCO, Rhonda Kay



Age 58, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, where she had been a patient for five days. She was born November 23, 1963, in Hamilton to Onalee and Verlyn Perry, and lived in this area all her life. Rhonda was a member of the Home Avenue First Church of God in Trenton, Ohio, and was very active in her church, along with singing at the church. Rhonda was a portrait artist, wrote poetry and short stories. Preceding her in death were her mother: Onalee Webb Perry; her step-mother, Eva "Jean" Perry; and her twin sister, Robin Renee Perry. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Steven Susco; two children, Lacey (Ken) Curtis and David Michael (Amanda) Smith; three grandchildren, Abigail Hailey Smith, Draven Michael Smith, Aleister Wade Smith; her father, Verlyn Perry; two sisters, Brenda Lee Harris and Kimberly Gail Downard; several nieces and nephews; a friend whom she considered a daughter,



Rebecca Ingram; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00-noon at the Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 E. Home Ave., Trenton, Ohio, followed by services at 12:00-noon with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. If wished, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

