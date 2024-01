Susie, Michele Renee

Susie (Frye), Michele Renee



Michele R Susie (nee Frye) passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, in Anaconda MT. She was born March 21, 1956 in Springfield Ohio.



She is survived by her husband Charles and her mother Beverly Frye of Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, A. Ross Frye; her sister Cheryl "Debbie" Zorn; her brother Michael Ross Frye.



She was a 1974 graduate of Meadowdale HS, University of Kentucky, BSN and Spalding University, MSN.



