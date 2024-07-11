Sutherland, Bob

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Sutherland, Bob

age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Bob was born in Dayton on October 26, 1948 to the late Robert McCready & Emma Frances Sutherland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Sutherland. Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Sutherland; children, Tami Bartley and Michael Sutherland; grandchildren, Austin Sutherland and Evan Sutherland; siblings, Deborah (Bill) Brown, Michael (Max) Sutherland and Gerald (Sherrie) Sutherland; sisters-in-law, Linda Hibbard and Debbie (Rick) Little; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 9:30-10:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30am. Bob will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Gladman, Stephen
2
Gross, Maximilian
3
Hardacre, Mark
4
Poff, Doris
5
Fowkes, Herbert
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top