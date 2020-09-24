SUTTER, Richard "Tyler" Age 22, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020. He was a 2016 graduate of Butler High School. Survived by his mother, Mandy (Rusty) Palmer; father, Richard Sutter II; 6 sisters, Emma Sutter, Grace Palmer, Ava Weber, Jordan Palmer, Reagan Weber, Millie Palmer; paternal grandma, Sally Sutter; maternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Shanks; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, family and a lot of friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Emma Sutter College Fund. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

