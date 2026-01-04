Suzanne Bryan

Bryan, Suzanne C.



Suzanne C Bryan was born on August 27, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, and passed away on December 21, 2025, at the age of 93. She was a resident of Lebanon, Ohio.



Suzanne was born August 27, 1932 in Dayton , Ohio. She was a direct descendent of Benjamin Van Cleve, the first schoolteacher and librarian of Dayton. Graduated from Fairview High School and Otterbein College. She taught at Trotwood High School and subbed in North Kansas City Missouri Schools. She was a member of the Church of the Cross United Methodist where she was a member and Otterbein Lebanon United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Gorby (Keith) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Judy Bryan Boyer (Jeff (Deceased)) of Laura, Ohio, and Linda Gerber (John) of Troy, Ohio; and by her son, Ken Bryan (Anna) of Cincinnati. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, (with one expected in 2026); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends.



Memorial service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, January 10, 2025 at Tobias Funeral Home (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420). A visitation will take place before the service from 9 AM until 10AM. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Otterbein Lebanon Benevolence Fund.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com