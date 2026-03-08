Suzanne Kasten

Kasten, Suzanne "Susie"



Suzanne "Susie" Kasten, 01/01/1946-02/27/2026, age 80, passed away following a long-term illness. Born on January 1st, Susie always hated her birthday, it was a day filled with sauerkraut, pork, and worst of all football. Susie was born and raised in Springfield, OH. Daughter of Grace and Joseph Leedale, and one of 5 children. Graduate of Springfield South High School Class of the early 1800s. She married Paul Kasten in 1965. The two of them had one amazing and talented daughter, Faith Kasten-Payerle, and she broke the mold. Susie has two very best lifelong friends, Diane McGowan and Linda Kadel. She enjoyed trips to visit Diane in Milwaukee, WI in the hot summer months, disco dancing, and Gilly's Ice Cream. She enjoyed a once in a lifetime trip to Cancun with her other best friend, Linda. In her younger years the two enjoyed tanning out back while listening to z-93 and making Sun Tea. Susie took a trip with her daughter to New York City where they shopped til they dropped. Susie LOVED purses, shoes, ice cream, Mexican Food, and romance books. She did hair in the kitchen for the ladies in the neighborhood prior to getting a job at Waldenbooks, and then moving on to work at the Clark County Library. Susie was known for being an excellent cook! She made some fantastic signature dishes, although she preferred eating out as long as you guessed the right place that she wanted to go to. Which was REALLY… one of two places. Susie is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Faith and handsome, charming son-in-law, David Payerle. She will be missed by her siblings, many nieces and nephews, neighbors, and the shoe department at Macy's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you prioritize your health and finally start doing that thing the doctor told you to that you've been ignoring. A celebration of life will be planned and communicated at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



