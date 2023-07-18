svendsen, Ellen E.



Ellen Elizabeth Svendsen, 74, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 23, 1949, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard and Anna (Bailey) Garrety. Ellen is survived by her loving brother, Chuck Garrety; close cousins, Mike McGee, Anne Sullivan, Jane Thaxton, Tim McGee and her special God-daughter, Amy Bassell; beloved high-school and college friends, Judy Irvine, Connie Hay, Pam Whitmer, Mary Binegar and Denise Bennett; and other extended family members. Ellen was a long-time member at St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs. She graduated from Greenon High School in 1967 amd continued her education, attending Ohio University and Miami University and graduating from The Ohio State University. She obtained her Ohio certificate as a registered dietician and worked at Community Hospital, WIC and the Rocking Horse Center. Ellen had a passion for travelling throughout the USA and Europe and loved cooking. She was an avid animal lover who will always be cherished in the hearts of those who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 10am-11am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Yellow Springs, followed with Mass beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





