SWAIN, Rosetta



61, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 21, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service which will be at 1:00 pm with Elder Raymond Lloyd, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

