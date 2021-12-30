Hamburger icon
SWEENEY, Robert

SWEENEY, Robert L.

Age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday,

January 4 from 4 pm-7 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, followed by a 10:00 am, Mass at Ascension Church on Wednesday, January 5; burial to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. For complete condolences and

remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

