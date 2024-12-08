Sweet, Craig A



Craig A. Sweet, 74 of Lakeland, FL passed away on November 24, 2024 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio and relocated to Lakeland fifty-five years ago.



Craig was a 1969 graduate of Northeastern Highschool. He attended Clark County Technical Institute from 1969-1971 for Civil Engineering. He was a United States Army Reservist. He enjoyed the experience of the beauty in nature through freshwater fishing, nature walks and kayaking.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Charles and Geneva Sweet and his wife, Debra Sweet.



Craig is lovingly survived by his daughters, Caryn Sweet Hale (Robert), Jennifer Sweet; grandchildren, Kevin Whitt (Alyssa), Austin Sweet; sister, Connie Sweet, brother, David Sweet and his ex-wife, Lynne Finch.



Craig's family will cherish his memory and carry his legacy through the generations. All support, and condolences are appreciated during this time.



