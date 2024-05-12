Swift, Emma

SWIFT (Drummond), Emma Louise



EMMA LOUISE (DRUMMOND) SWIFT, age 90, of Seminole, Florida and formerly of Springfield, passed away on May 6, 2024. She was born in Springfield on October 24, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Pearl (Boyer) Drummond. Survivors include her children, Karen Lowe, Alan Swift and Susan Swift; grandchildren, Jason (J-Jay) Lowe and Amy (Chad) Turner; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Carson and Ansley Turner, as well as Olivia and Spencer Lowe, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dallas Ray Swift along with seven brothers and five sisters. A private graveside service will be held for the family with entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





