SWIFT, Patricia Louise



Age 90, Passed away peacefully on December 23rd at the



Upper Valley Hospice Center, Troy, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Born in Marion, Indiana, she grew up in



Dayton, Ohio, and attended Stivers High School. Patricia



retired from the Montgomery County Court System, serving as Clerk of 2nd District Court in Huber Heights. Patricia was



preceded in death by her



husband, Millard S. Swift, her parents Vivian L. and Eldon C. Pettitt, brother Miles E. Pettitt, and grandson Aaron C. Swift. Surviving family members are: sons, Robert C. Swift and his wife Cindy, Las Vegas, NV.; Lucas O. Swift and wife Camilla, Tipp City, OH.; Timothy E. Swift, Winston Salem, NC.; and



Jeffrey C. Swift, Lewisburg, OH, daughters, V'Anne E. Blythe and husband Jonathan, Tipp City, OH.; Jill L. Dunnier, and



husband Jeffrey, Marshall, TX.; and Tammy J. Baker, Lacy, WA; grandchildren, Jennifer Swift, Brookville, OH.; Amy Dillon, and husband Mike, Covington, OH.; Danielle Blythe Dayton, OH.; Jeffrey R. Swift and wife, Amanda, Tipp City, OH.; Amanda Truman, Tipp City, OH.; Ashley Dunnier, Dallas, TX.; Jeffrey Dunnier, and wife, Tyler, Leesville, LA.; Paul (Trey) Baker III Norfolk, VA.; Curtis S. Baker and wife, Hanna, Roy, WA.;



Lindsey J. Kirby, and her Husband Kyle, Eatonville, WA.; George W. Swift, Las Vegas, NV.; and Alexandria Swift, Las



Vegas, NV. Patricia was also survived by (18) great-grandchildren, and (3) great-great-grandchildren. Private Graveside Services at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, were entrusted to Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Upper Valley Hospice Center, Troy, Ohio.

