Swinger, Dorothy A.



Dorothy Ann Swinger, 87, of Springfield, passed away April 4, 2025 at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born January 16, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Harry and Jeannie (Gailey) Mertz. Dorothy was retired from Navistar, where she had worked for over 30 years. Survivors include her husband, Lynn Swinger; son, Robert Houseman of Yellow Springs; and three grandchildren in Texas. She was preceded in death by son, David Houseman. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday at Rosedale Cemetery in Conover, Ohio with Pastor Jody Noble officiating. A memorial service will then be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family asks that no flowers be sent and that instead donations be made in Dorothy's name to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



