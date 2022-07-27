SWITZER, Dixon Reid



Dixon Reid Switzer of Centerville, OH, died June 25th, 2022, at the age of 89. Born February 13th, 1933, he was the son of the late Reid and Delta (Plummer) Switzer. Dixon is survived in life by his wife, Elizabeth, his son Tod, daughter Lynn (Bruce) Clayton, and grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Ashley, and Addison.



Dixon attended The Ohio State University and Wittenberg University where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and also served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed building and running model trains, navigating through road rallies, brewing beer, and would volunteer as an amateur radio operator (HAM Radio) at various events throughout Southwest, Ohio.



Dixon was in the care of Hospice of Dayton when his life came to an end. A memorial service for Dixon will be held on Saturday, August 6th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (33 W. Dixon Ave., Dayton, OH 45419) at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Donations - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton | Celebrating Life's Stories.

