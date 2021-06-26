Sword, Laura

SWORD (Koontz),



Laura Mae



93 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Eaton, Ohio, on October 22, 1927, to Earl and Dorothy (Leis) Koontz. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, loved by all. Most of all she was devoted to her family,



being a sports mom when needed and cooking for everyone. She enjoyed bowling. She worked for Miami Carey in the shipping division for 30 years before retiring in 1990. Laura is



survived by 2 sons, Steve and Mike; 2 grandchildren, Sean (Gretchen) Sword and Shannon (Kelly); 3 great-grandsons,



Lincoln and Waylon Sword and Niko Ghizzoni; sister, Virginia (Tom) Weaver; 2 great-great-nephews, Dillon and Drew



Wizeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Clyde (Curly) in 1974; her brothers, Ted, Bill, Bob and a baby brother; sisters: Alice, Kate, Jeanette, Louise (infant), Jean, and Joanne. Visitation under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will be Monday, June 28, from 11-12 p.m. at Butler County Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life Services following at noon with Father Stephen Zehler officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com