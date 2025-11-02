Sylvia Griffith

GRIFFITH, Sylvia J. "Jean"

Age 94 passed away Monday October 20, 2025. She was born October 1, 1931 in Cincinnati to the late Frank M. and Hazel V. (Reams) Kusil. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Richard Anderson) Brandenburg; grandson Matthew (Kara) Brandenburg; three great grandchildren Lisa Renee, Amy Marie, Dyllan Matthew and was also survived by many other family and friends. Memorials may be made to any organization of the donor's choice. Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. at New London Cemetery, Shandon, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

