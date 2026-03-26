Sylvia Routzahn

Routzahn, Sylvia Ann



It is with sadness we announce the passing of Sylvia A. Routzahn, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Hospice of Dayton. Born May 13th (a Friday the 13th), 1938 in New York City. A 1956 graduate of High School Fashion Industries in NYC, a trade school specializing in dressmaking & sewing; which was a popular high school option in NYC for schooling of that time. Sylvia also studied ballet, modeled, and briefly appeared in live TV shows in the background, as back then nothing was recorded, as all television was "live". It was there in 1956, where she met her future husband Charlie, at a roller-skating rink, while he was stationed there with the United States Coast Guard. Married Sept 9th, 1956, in NYC, and soon moved to Springfield, Ohio, where her new husband Charlie was from. Sylvia enjoyed antiques, refinishing furniture, gardening, and garage sales. She enjoyed travelling to Bristol, Va-Tn, and North Carolina where most of her relatives were from. Her home was spotless, yet everyone felt welcome. A long-time member of First Christian Church, to which Sylvia was introduced to by neighbors Howard and Hazel Gelter. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Routzahn in 1989; parents Jack and Edith Madden; brother Anthony Madden; sister Alice Barrett; and several aunts and uncles, Sylvia is now reunited with them in eternal peace. She leaves behind her loving son, Chris (Diana) Routzahn, her loved grandchildren, Chris Routzahn II and Stephanie Quintanilla, and her much adored great-grandson, Easton Routzahn. Her friends include Irene Gullifield, Debbie Gearhart, Marge Davis, Nancy Farish, also her neighbors, her Sunday School class, and newer friends she made while at Oakwood Nursing Home for over a year, and many, many others. Family, friends, and those who knew Sylvia are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home 838 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor John Crutchfield, to honor Sylvia's life will follow at 6:00 pm. Burial to be in Ferncliff Cemetery at 10am Friday March 27th. Arrangements for Sylvia's farewell have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, in Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadway, Springfield, Ohio. Sylvia's memory will forever thrive in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.





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