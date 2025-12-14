Sylvia Smith

Smith (Blankenship), Sylvia Jean



Sylvia Jean Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025, at Hospice House of Brunswick, North Carolina. She was born on February 9, 1936, near Jenkins, Kentucky. She moved to Dayton, Ohio as a young woman where she met her husband, Ronald J. Smith. She raised two children and held several positions at companies in the Dayton area before retiring after many years at Day-Air Credit Union. In retirement Sylvia worked at one of her favorite places, Kohl's, and helped care for her great-grandchildren. In addition to being hard-working, she also embraced her leisure time with enthusiasm. She had a large circle of friends and enjoyed playing cards, mah jongg, bowling, golfing, traveling, and visiting casinos.



Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Smith; her parents and six siblings; son-in-law Richard A. Hoffman; and grandson Maxwell P. Hoffman. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kelley Smith Hoffman and Kay Smith Roe (Russ); grandchildren, Jessica Tamborski, Whitney Plummer (Kyle), Cooper Smith (Lindsay), Hannah Thompson (Jeremy), Andrew Roe, Adam Roe (Amy), and Amy Roe; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. "Mammaw" was a constant source of support, never failed to entertain, and was always available to go shopping when you needed her. A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held on Saturday December 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM at McKendree Chapel, 2025 Dayton-Brandt Rd. in Troy, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hospice House of Brunswick at www.lifecare.org.



