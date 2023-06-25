Szempruch, Edward J.



EDWARD J. SZEMPRUCH, 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Northwood Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born in Springfield on February 25, 1939, the son of the late Anthony and Maria (Zavronick) Szempruch. Ed served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a truck driver for many years. He is survived by his three daughters, Edina (Billy) Quinton, Brenda (Donald) Adamson and Joyce (Rick) Schutte; sister, Mary Schwartz; grandchildren, Holli Wessendorf, Sherri Taylor, Michelle (Josh) Lum, Stephanie (Jason) Ward, Christi (Ryan) Hooper, Brian (Elizabeth) Adamson, Paige Adamson, Zachary Schutte, Abagail Schutte, Elizabeth Wilson, Emily Quinton, and Colin (Andrea) Quinton; great grandchildren, Abbott, Kaiden, Oliver, Wyatt, Virgil, Charlie, Ellie, Anna, Clover, Alex, Matthew, Samuel, Penelope, Piper, Colton, Andrew, and Kaitlynne; countless nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Jim Riggle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha C. (Reynolds) Szempruch; sisters, Frances Bruney, Mildred Leonard, Josephine Vineyard and Helen Wulfenkuhl; and brothers, Walter, August, Tommy, Anthony, Robert and Joseph. A service in celebration of Ed's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





