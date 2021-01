SZOTAK, Mihaly "Mike"



88, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16. He was born January 15, 1933, in Hungary. He came to the United States in January 1957. He is survived by his 3 children; son Mike Szotak



(Beverly) of San Francisco, CA; daughter Mary Thieman



(Robert) of Kettering, OH; son Michael Lawson (Lora) of



West Alexandria, OH; 5 grandchildren Alex Szotak, Joseph Thieman, Tony Thieman, Kara Lawson and Kaleb Lawson.