TACKETT, Charles Franklin



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Mr. Tackett, a U.S. Army veteran was preceded in death by son Kevin Tackett and his father, George Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Tackett; two daughters, Janie Pynchon and husband, Anthony, Kaycee Farmer; his mother, Bonnie; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and another on the way; five sisters, Sandy, Tyleen, Lena, Carolyn and Stephanie and a brother, Les. Funeral services were held December 28, 2021, and Charles was laid to rest in The Dayton National Cemetery.

