TACKETT, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TACKETT, Charles Franklin

Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Mr. Tackett, a U.S. Army veteran, was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Tackett, and his father, George Tackett. He is

survived by his wife, Carolyn Tackett, two daughters, Janie Pynchon and husband, Anthony, Kaycee Farmer; his mother, Bonnie; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and another on the way; two sisters, Sandy and Tyleen, and a brother, Les. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue. Burial will be in The Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

