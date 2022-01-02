Hamburger icon
TACKETT, Joseph

TACKETT, Sr., Joseph Lee "Joe"

Joseph (Joe) Lee Tackett Sr., 61, of Springfield, passed away December 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 4, 1960, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the son of Ida Bernice Stevens. Mr. Tackett enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and football (Bengals/OSU/UK) but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his beloved family. Joe was a retiree in good standing of the Laborer's Local #1410 for over 41 years. He was a member of the Union Club and the Amvets Post #25. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years; Joan (Coleman) Tackett, three children; Joseph (Elizabeth) Tackett II, Shawn Michael (Angel) Tackett and Tasha Nicole Tackett (Michael), grandchildren; Brandon, Blake, Bailey, Aleec, Arri'Ahna and Asher, great-grandchild; Brayden, sister; Vonda Matthews, nephews and niece. He was preceded in death by his mother. A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on March 6, 2022, at the Amvets Post # 25, 1954 Kenton Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joe's family to help defray final expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

