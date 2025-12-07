Tamberly Burtch

Burtch, Tamberly Kay



Age 67, of Dayton, OH, passed away on November 30, 2025. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Billy and Helen Fuller. Aside from her parents, Tammy is preceded in death by her sister Sandy (Cliff) Peugh and her in-laws, John and Nancy Burtch. She is survived by her husband, Steven Burtch, brother in law Gary (Faye) Burtch, and sister in law Lynn (Don) Welty. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, guests are welcome to make donations to Hospice of Dayton. Tammy enjoyed all things arts and crafts, and traveling to Gatlinburg and Florida. A visitation for Tammy will be held on Monday, December 8, 2025 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com