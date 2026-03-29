Tamra Wiseman

Wiseman, Tamra Lynn "Tammy"



Tammy Wiseman, age 65, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, Wednesday, March 18. She was born September 9, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerry and Jackie (Young) Copen. Tammy lived her whole life in Springfield and was the proud baker and owner of The Unbelievable Bakery. She loved gardening and took special pride working with Ridgewood School and the kids in the Garden Learning Center. Her talent for growing flowers and landscaping at home was special. Tammy loved entertaining and making treats for friends during so many Ohio State watch parties. She made sure her home was the center for holidays, providing a place for family to gather and always making enough food that everyone had something to take home. Tammy enjoyed being a Coach for Odyssey of the Mind while leading her team to the highest honor, the Ranatra Fusca award, 2 years in a row. She appreciated music and art, attending so many concerts and painting watercolor portraits that were to be admired. Survivors include her loving husband of 29 years, Mark Wiseman; beloved daughter Dani Hawthorne and grandson Gage Hawthorne; son Tyler Wiseman and wife Tiffany; brothers Matt, Mark, and Chris Copen; her aunt Nancy Gray and uncle and aunt Chuck and Lori Young; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life in Tammy's memory will be held on April 25, from 3:00 to 6:00 at the Springfield Marriott Courtyard Downtown. In lieu of flowers, Tammy would wish for donations in her name be made to The Ridgewood School/Garden Learning Center. Tammy's family would like to offer special thanks to her care team at the James Cancer Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





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