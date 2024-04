Tankersley, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Tankersley, age 87, or Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on March 25, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 10 AM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com