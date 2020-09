TANNER, Norman D. Norman D. Tanner, May 30, 1943 - September 18, 2020, will have a Memorial Service, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 PM via Zoom. Member ID: 624 448 4801 and Password: Tanners. Rotating breakout room for anyone who would like to talk to the family at 1 PM. www.lusain.com