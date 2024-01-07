Tannreuther, Mark D.



Mark David Tannreuther, 70, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Middletown, Ohio September 10, 1953 to Elbert R. and Lorraine (Stroud) Tannreuther Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy (Waits) Tannreuther; two sons Casey (Luchania) and Michael Tannreuther; granddaughters Hannah, Adalyn, and Willow Tannreuther; grandsons Nathan and Brennan McCurdy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Elbert Tannreuther Jr, sisters Bonnie Hollon and Barbara Singleton, and nephews Steve Tannreuther and Doug Hollon. Mark graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1971. He retired in 2016 after a 44 year career at Armco/AK Steel. He had a passion for being involved with community youth programs. He coached his sons in youth baseball and football and was a Cub Scout leader. He assisted with the start up of the Monroe Wee Hornets Football program that was formed in 1991 and this program continues today. He served as the Monroe High School Athletic Boosters president for 6 years and was the announcer for Monroe High School football games for 10 years. Mark was a loving husband, father, and papaw. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, snow skiing and gardening, but his biggest enjoyment was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Township, Ohio. Visitation is 10 AM to noon. The ceremony will begin at noon with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.



